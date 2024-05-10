Becky Moffett is retiring!
Family, colleagues, and students came together on April 29 to celebrate her many contributions
Over the years, Becky was integral to many of Beloit’s signature programs and departments, such as environmental studies, the Wright Museum of Art, sustainability, international relations, political science, Latin American and Caribbean Studies, religious studies, history, critical identity studies, philosophy, the Beloit College residencies, art and art history, and many more. Thanks for your hard work, Becky, and best wishes, as you embark on this new adventure.
