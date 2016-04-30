Beloit College students performed Madam de Sade in April of 2016. The show is imaginative historical fiction which explores how Renée de Sade, the wife of the notorious Marquis de Sade, may have coped while the Marquis was incarcerated.

Details

By Yukio Mishima

Directed by Amy Sarno

Neese Theatre

Synopsis

