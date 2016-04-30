Madam de Sade
Beloit College students performed Madam de Sade in April of 2016. The show is imaginative historical fiction which explores how Renée de Sade, the wife of the notorious Marquis de Sade, may have coped while the Marquis was incarcerated.
Details
By Yukio Mishima
Directed by Amy Sarno
Neese Theatre
Synopsis
How did Renée de Sade, the wife of the notorious Marquis de Sade, cope with her own emotions and those of her family and acquaintances while the Marquis was incarcerated? An imaginative historical fiction by the inimitable Yukio Mishima.
Images
