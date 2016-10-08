Baby With The Bathwater
Beloit College students performed Baby With The Bathwater in October of 2016. The show is biting satire about terrible, terrible parenting by one of American theatre’s most twisted comic minds.
By Christopher Durang
Kresge Theatre
Directed by John Kaufmann
Synopsis
