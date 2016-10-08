Top of page

Beloit College

Baby With The Bathwater

Beloit College students performed Baby With The Bathwater in October of 2016. The show is  biting satire about terrible, terrible parenting by one of American theatre’s most twisted comic minds.

Details

By Christopher Durang
Kresge Theatre
Directed by John Kaufmann

Synopsis

All targets are fair game in this irreverent window into how NOT to raise a child.

Images

Baby with the Bathwater by Christopher Durang, directed by John Kaufmann

October 08, 2016

