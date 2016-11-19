Top of page

Beloit College

Intimate Apparel

Beloit College students performed Intimate Apparel in November of 2016. The show follows Esther, a black seamstress in 1905 New York City, searching for a love that won't be ripped away by society's biases.

By Lynn Nottage
Neese Theatre
Directed by Amy Sarno

New York City, 1905. Esther, a black seamstress, builds sumptuous corsets for the city’s wealthiest women, but the fabric of her own life pulls at the seams as she searches for a love that won’t be ripped away by society’s biases.

Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage and directed by Amy Sarno
Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage and directed by Amy Sarno
Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage and directed by Amy Sarno
Intimate Apparel by Lynn Nottage and directed by Amy Sarno
November 19, 2016

