Beloit College students performed Intimate Apparel in November of 2016. The show follows Esther, a black seamstress in 1905 New York City, searching for a love that won’t be ripped away by society’s biases.

Details

By Lynn Nottage

Neese Theatre

Directed by Amy Sarno

Synopsis

New York City, 1905. Esther, a black seamstress, builds sumptuous corsets for the city’s wealthiest women, but the fabric of her own life pulls at the seams as she searches for a love that won’t be ripped away by society’s biases.

Images