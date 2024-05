Beloit College students performed The Moors in April and May of 2019. The show invites audiences into a mysteriously twisted world of Victorian novels.

Details

By Jen Silverman

Neese Theatre

Directed by Amy Sarno

Synopsis

The Moors invites audiences into a mysteriously twisted world of Victorian novels. Playwright Jen Silverman plays with genre, gender, and class in this darkly comic visit to a secluded manor full of salacious secrets.

Images