Men on Boats

Beloit College students performed Men on Boats in November of 2018. The show is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when an adventurous and loyal crew set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.

By Jaclyn Backhaus
Neese Theatre
Directed by Marina Bergenstock

Ten explorers. Four boats. One Grand Canyon. Men On Boats is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when an adventurous and loyal crew set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.

November 17, 2018

