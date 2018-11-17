Men on Boats
Beloit College students performed Men on Boats in November of 2018. The show is the true(ish) history of an 1869 expedition, when an adventurous and loyal crew set out to chart the course of the Colorado River.
Details
By Jaclyn Backhaus
Neese Theatre
Directed by Marina Bergenstock
Synopsis
