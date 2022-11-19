Beloit College students and faculty performed Hecuba in November of 2022. Euripides’ tale of power, pride, and patriotism takes on new meaning in these times of mounting conflict.

Details

By Euripides, Translated by Timberlake Wertenbaker

Directed by Amy L. Sarno

Neese Theatre

Synopsis

Mere days ago, Hekabe was Queen of Troy, now she’s a refugee of war. The Greeks are determined to sacrifice Hekabe’s daughter on Achilles’ tomb in gratitude for their victory. Her wealth and power are gone; and now, Hekabe lays prostrate before her enemy.

She’s never forgotten her own benevolence to this cowardly monarch when he so desperately begged her assistance. Will he return the favor? And if he doesn’t, can she avenge her loss?

Euripides’ tale of power, pride, and patriotism takes on new meaning in these times of mounting conflict.

