Beloit College students performed Blackademics in March of 2024. The play is a scary satire about what it means to get a seat at the table.

Details

By Idris Goodwin

Directed by Jerrell L. Henderson

Kresge Theatre

Synopsis

It’s been a minute since Ann and Rachelle have seen each other; they’re both busy young professors. Ann’s heard about a new restaurant and invites Rachelle to celebrate the announcement of her tenure.

Little do they know that this restaurant is like no other – it seems they become the entertainment as the enigmatic server begins instigating battles and scoring their answers. But Ann and Rachelle are hungry and they didn’t come here to dramatize black plight – and, well, it’s too late to go back.

Goodwin’s play is a scary satire about what it means to get a seat at the table.

Images