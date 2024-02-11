Top of page

Chelonia is Beloit’s annual evening of concert dance spanning featuring multiple dance styles. This year featured work by AJ Juarez, an Argentinian choreographer who works in Hip-Hop Dance and Latin Fusion, as well as new works from dance faculty and student choreographers.

Directed by Chris Johnson
Neese Theatre

Enjoy Chelonia 2024: an evening of concert dance spanning featuring multiple dance styles.

This year’s performance will include work by AJ Juarez, an Argentinian choreographer who works in Hip-Hop Dance and Latin Fusion. We will also feature innovative new works created for our student dancers by our dance faculty and student choreography.

Students perform Booya by Gina Tai at Beloit College's Chelonia.

February 11, 2024

