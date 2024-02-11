Chelonia is Beloit’s annual evening of concert dance spanning featuring multiple dance styles. This year featured work by AJ Juarez, an Argentinian choreographer who works in Hip-Hop Dance and Latin Fusion, as well as new works from dance faculty and student choreographers.

Details

Directed by Chris Johnson

Neese Theatre

Synopsis

Enjoy Chelonia 2024: an evening of concert dance spanning featuring multiple dance styles.

This year’s performance will include work by AJ Juarez, an Argentinian choreographer who works in Hip-Hop Dance and Latin Fusion. We will also feature innovative new works created for our student dancers by our dance faculty and student choreography.

Images