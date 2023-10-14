Beloit College students performed In Case You Forget in October of 2023. The show tells the story of Jim, teacher and artist/vandal, a Hip Hop drama that questions what art really is.

Details

By Ben Snyder

Directed by Johnny Jones

Kresge Theatre

Synopsis

Jim teaches art to kindergartners by day; by night he spreads his colors throughout the city. Unfortunately, the city views Jim’s art as vandalism; and this time? He’s going to jail.

He’s got two days before remand to say goodbye to the woman he loves, paint with his friends, and make a permanent memory. A Hip Hop drama that questions what art really is.

Images