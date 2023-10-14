Top of page

Beloit College

HomePerforming and Applied Arts In Case You Forget

In Case You Forget

Beloit College students performed In Case You Forget in October of 2023. The show tells the story of Jim, teacher and artist/vandal, a Hip Hop drama that questions what art really is.

Details

By Ben Snyder
Directed by Johnny Jones
Kresge Theatre

Synopsis

Jim teaches art to kindergartners by day; by night he spreads his colors throughout the city. Unfortunately, the city views Jim’s art as vandalism; and this time? He’s going to jail.

He’s got two days before remand to say goodbye to the woman he loves, paint with his friends, and make a permanent memory. A Hip Hop drama that questions what art really is.

Images

In Case You Forget Jim teaches art to kindergartners by day; by night he spreads his colors throughout the c...

October 14, 2023

Share:

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×