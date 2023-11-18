Beloit College students performed Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B in November of 2023. The show is a delightful and witty romp with a classic duo re-envisioned to study the mysteries of friendship.

Details

By Kate Hamill

Directed by Amy Sarno

Neese Theatre

Synopsis

Don’t call Ms. Holmes “Shirley”. It’s Sherlock and she’s ready to solve a good mystery the old fashioned way. Only problem? She’s got a new roommate who’s not a doctor, gravely unhappy, and completely without purpose.

What’s a girl to do? It’s elementary! Open your eyes, study the situation and solve the problem engaging everyone around you. The result? A delightful and witty romp with a classic duo re-envisioned to study the mysteries of friendship.

Images