In the picture, International Relations and Political Science seniors Solvi Gunderson, Saumyaa Gupta, Sophia Papas, Natalia Ramirez-Vang, and Farah Tolu-Honary celebrate with professors Beth Dougherty and Gregory Koutnik.

The Political Science Department hosted its annual banquet for graduating seniors.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.