Franccesca Mamani’24 receives Blue Skies award for brightening campus

Since 1982, the Warren Miller Blue Skies Award has recognized a senior who fosters good cheer and good humor, and brings a light touch to campus life. Franccesca Mamani’24 brings good cheer and genuine care to everything she does, and has been a pillar of support for first-year students at Beloit, earning her the 2024 Warren Miller Blue Skies award.

McNair Scholar Franccesca G. Mamani Poster Presentation Franccesca Mamani’24 of Chicago, Illinois is a high-achieving, first generation LatinX student, a McNair Scholar, and a Student Excellence and Leadership Peer Mentor, and an artist whose work is included in “Polyperspectivity,” this year’s Senior Art Show at the Wright Museum of Art.

“Her uplifting presence is a constant reminder to be real, be kind, and give grace, all while striving for and achieving excellence.,” says one nominator.

In addition to serving as a mentor for first-year students in the SEL program, Franccesca also assisted students on the football team as a Learning Assistant in the Learning Enrichment and Disability Services office.

“It’s been amazing to see the first-year student athletes learn and grow with her support and reach academic goals,” says another colleague.

Franccesca, who is graduating summa cum laude with a double major in studio art and psychology, has been accepted at Johns Hopkins University for graduate school in school counseling.

The Warren Miller Blue Skies Award’s namesake is a 1960 Beloit alumnus whose witty and insightful cartoons appeared in the New Yorker Magazine for more than four decades.

May 03, 2024

