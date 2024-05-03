Farah Tolu-Honary’24 named 2024 Martha Peterson Prize winner

The 2024 Martha Peterson Prize honoree Farah Tolu-Honary’24, an exemplary and inspirational student, exemplifies the college’s liberal arts tradition of stellar academic achievement and collaboration across cultures.

Farah Tolu-Honary’24 worked as a tutor at the Writing Center, for the French Program, and for study abroad, and has been a teaching assistant in French.

“She is an inspiration to her peers,” one of her professors says, “generous in her collaborations and capaciously adept at navigating challenging situations.”

A double major in International Relations and French, with a minor in African Studies, she has been an exemplary student, able to weave together strands of research and share knowledge with others effectively.

She gained cross-cultural and French language skills studying abroad in Morocco and Tunisia, proving herself an accomplished scholar and researcher. She presented at conferences and receiving several grants, including one last summer for research in Senegal.

“Farah is intellectually curious, conscientious, takes initiative, and works effectively without supervision,” another professor says. “Her research and writing skills are superior. Her writing is lucid, and sophisticated.”

Beloit College class of 1981 members established the Martha Peterson Prize to honor Beloit’s seventh college president. Faculty members nominate students for this prize and members of the senior class vote on the final recipient.