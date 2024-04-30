Earth Week 2024: events for the whole community

Earth Week 2024 kicked off on Sunday, April 21st with an event for students to paint their own reusable tote bag. Then, on the evening of Tuesday, April 23rd, a group of students set out for a sunset walk to Nature at the Confluence, who organized a guided walk around their grounds for Beloit students. On Wednesday, April 24th, students enjoyed the good fortune of beautiful weather on Spring Day by gathering for a give-and-take on Aldrich Field. In the evening of Thursday, April 25th, students then gathered for a fun round of sustainability trivia at C-Haus. Through the last few days of the week, the community was invited to drop off their e-waste for collection at Mayer Hall. Finally, on Saturday, April 27th, the OEC led a seed-potting event in the Science Center greenhouse.

Describing the Spring Day give-and-take, Beatriz Gigante marveled at “a surprisingly big turnout,” and observed, “I thought it was really funny that one of them would say ‘Hear ye, hear ye!’ whenever they had new items to share.”

Aldrich Field on Spring Day for give-and-take

Regarding the event at Nature at the Confluence, Lyndsey Turner said, “The hike was so refreshing, and it was super fun to lift the snake board that had four snakes underneath! I even got to hold one!”