Alumna Allison J. Smith joins Council of Foreign Relations

She earned a double major in International Relations (IR) and Russian at Beloit College and an MA in IR from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Allison J. Smith’15 is associate director for global economics at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), where she works with the director of CFR’s Greenberg Center for Geoeconomic Studies on RealEcon: Reimagining American Economic Leadership. Before joining CFR, Smith worked as a consultant conducting anti-money laundering investigations and as a paralegal in the areas of commercial litigation and criminal defense.