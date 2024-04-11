Food Recovery Network at Beloit: sustainably serving the community

Students working for Beloit’s Sustainability Channel have recently restarted a campus chapter of the Food Recovery Network, and have partnered with DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit to deliver food from campus to help their important work.

Maij Sprenger-OttoBeloit College students working for the Sustainability Career Channel have officially restarted Beloit’s chapter of the Food Recovery Network, a national nonprofit organization aimed at partnering with colleges and universities to fight food waste and hunger. Sustainability Assistants Maij-Sprenger-Otto and Simone Aurelie de Montigny began the work of establishing the chapter in the fall of 2023, and in spring 2024, Sprenger-Otto and Beatriz Gigante have been making regular food deliveries to DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit.

Lori Young and Jeremie PeerThis important work has involved coordinating among several parties: Bon Appetit on campus, DEFY, and of course, the students who make the connections happen. Bon Appetit has been an enthusiastic and helpful partner on campus every step of the way, and their packaging help has made the work possible.

Beatriz GiganteAn ongoing challenge, looking ahead to 2024-2025, will be finding more students (particularly those with cars) willing to pitch in and continue this partnership. If this might interest you, please reach out to the students listed above, or the author of this article. The time commitment involved is small, and the rewards are many: as Beatriz Gigante said of these efforts, “I love hearing the gratitude coming from the staff of DEFY. A little goes a long way.”

Matt Tedesco