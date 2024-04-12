Remember this?
Fragments of Beloit College student life from the Beloit College Archives.
In the classroom
English professor David Stocking and students engage in explication around a seminar table in the 1960s, equipped with books, papers, and an ashtray.
Library memories
With the newly renovated Morse Library reopening this summer, we want to hear your favorite memories of the library from your time at Beloit. belmag@beloit.edu
Share what you remember
Have some details about any of the above? Or, do you have your own memory to share? Send details to belmag@beloit.edu.