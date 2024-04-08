April 08, 2024
Losses
Recognizing Beloit College community members we have lost.
1930-1939
- Genevieve Dean Turner’35, retired teacher, Beloit College’s oldest living alum; Oct. 3, 2023 at the age of 109, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Turner, and is survived by a son and two daughters.
1940-1949
- Ruane B. Hill’48, World War II veteran, former professor of speech and dramatic arts at Beloit College, recipient of the college’s Distinguished Service Citation; Sept. 29, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Marie Bergerson Hill’47, and sister, Donna Hill Lithgow’51. Survivors include a daughter and two sons.
- Charles R. Douglas’49, World War II veteran, retired insurance accountant; Nov. 21, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. He was predeceased by his wife, Kitty Douglas, and is survived by two daughters and two sons.
1950-1959
- Donald G. Brandeau’51, retired dentist and instructor of operative dentistry; Oct. 24, 2023, in Village of Lakewood, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy Seidenstricker Brandeau’51, and is survived by two daughters and two sons.
- Linsley S. Gray’51, retired general manager; Oct. 25, 2023, in St. Charles, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife, Lois Gray, and is survived by four daughters.
- Margery Jenkins Senn’51, retired telecommunications manager; Feb. 21, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Senn, and daughter, Deborah Reese, and is survived by her daughter.
- Richard D. Quast’52, retired vice president with Grainger; Jan. 30, 2024, in Kildeer, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wives, Patricia Boyles Quast’54, and Cynthia Quast, and is survived by a son.
- Marilyn Pereue Albright’53, former swim coach, active community member; Oct. 24, 2023, in Winfield, Kansas. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman M. Albright’53, and brother, Joseph H. Pereue’53. She is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Marilyn Kellerman Ebert’53, retired teacher; Nov. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband, John Ebert, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Nancy Burno Lindgren’53, active community member; Jan. 21, 2024, in Sacramento, California. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur (Bill) J. Lindgren’52, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Ralph C. (Chet) Otis’53, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, retired salesman, recipient of Beloit College Athletic Hall of Honor; Oct. 21, 2023, in Rockford, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Wilson Otis’55, and is survived by a son and three daughters.
- Richard C. Lamos’54, U.S. Army veteran, retired chemical business recruiter; Sept. 2, 2023, in Greenville, South Carolina. He was predeceased by his wife, Gayanne von Beoselager Lamos’54, and daughter, Katherine Lamos Harrell’80. Survivors include two sons and four daughters.
- Ronald F. Moen’54, Oct. 24, 2023, in Tigard, Oregon. He was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Moen, and is survived by two daughters.
- Suzanne Carpenter Gobel’56, retired interior designer; Jan. 17, 2024, in Fort Myers, Florida. She was predeceased by her grandfather, Alvin B. Carpenter (1893), great uncle, Ingle Carpenter (1893), and great uncle, Lewis W. Ensign (1901). Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Fred Gobel’56, a daughter, and two sons.
- Barbara Peterson Kleck’56, retired math teacher; Dec. 7, 2023, in Libertyville, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Kleck, and four daughters.
- Alfred “Fred” S. Little’56, retired corporate security manager, avid traveler; Oct. 26, 2023, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou Little, and a daughter.
- Owen D. Owens’56, retired minister, writer; Jan. 20, 2024, in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Survivors include his wife, Irene Owens, a daughter, and two sons.
- Nancy Lou Lanum Yopp’56, Aug. 3, 2023, in Wilmington, Vermont. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Yopp, and three daughters.
- Mark C. Batson’57, U.S. Army veteran, retired stockbroker; Sept. 30, 2023, in New Lenox, Illinois. He was predeceased by his sister, Diane Batson’60.
- Jane Peckham Clark’57, retired elementary school teacher; Feb. 9, 2024, in Clinton, Wisconsin. She is survived by her husband, Robert Clark, and two sons.
- Janis Beckstrom Friedman’57, retired researcher, talented fabric artist; Sept. 4, 2023, in Rye, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Friedman, and is survived by three sons.
- Suzanne Peterson Hiatt’57, retired director of adult day care services; Aug. 30, 2023, in Glenview, Illinois. Survivors include two sons.
- Jon C. Vance’57, U.S. Air Force veteran, owner of Vance Enterprises; Dec. 13, 2023, in Weatherford, Texas. He was predeceased by his wife, Sylvia Vance, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Geraldine Sylte Virgil’57, former employee with Laclede Gas Co. and Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., involved volunteer; Nov. 6, 2023, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was predeceased by her sister, Ellen Sylte Krueger’51, and is survived by her husband, Bob Virgil’56, nephew, John Krueger’83, a son, and three daughters.
- Robert W. Winter’57, Aug. 6, 2022, in Villa Rica, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Anderson Winter’57, and two sons.
- John F. McKee’58, retired vice president of sales with McKee Door, Inc.; Oct. 28, 2023, in Batavia, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife, Gwen Hughes McKee’58, and is survived by a daughter, two sons, and granddaughter, Monica McKee’17.
- Barbara Gliot Schiefelbein’58, retired retail salesperson; Nov. 17, 2023, in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Schiefelbein, and is survived by two daughters and three sons.
- Philip M. Burno’59, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, retired senior vice president; Dec. 21, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife, Miriam Dahl Burno’55, father, Russell H. Burno (1924), and stepmother, Esther Seaver Burno (1924). He is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Richard “Skip” A. Davis’59, distinguished research professor emeritus, author of 26 books; Nov. 6, 2023, in Texarkana, Texas. He was predeceased by his cousin, Suzanne Davis Streitz’53, and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Davis, brother, Douglas Davis’62, a daughter, and a son.
- Paul J. Hudgens’59, U.S. Navy veteran, former president of Elgin Sheet Metal Co; Oct. 13, 2023, in Algonquin, Illinois. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Porter Kirkpatrick’31, sister-in-law, Lee Kirkpatrick Vance’57, and sister-in-law, Susan Kirkpatrick Giddens’62. Survivors include his wife, Sarah Kirkpatrick Hudgens’58, a daughter, and a son.
- Beverly Vis Luck’59, retired librarian; Jan. 30, 2024, in Cranbury, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Luck, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
1960-1969
- Robert J. Cizek’60, Feb. 9, 2024, in Camdenton, Missouri. He was predeceased by his wife, Janice Cizek, and is survived by a daughter and two sons.
- William A. Domm’60, retired director of compensation and benefits; Nov. 17, 2023, in Northbrook, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Domm, and two stepdaughters.
- NEWSThomas D. Dustrude’60, U.S. Navy veteran, real estate broker; Dec. 6, 2023, in Rural Hall, North Carolina. Survivors include his wife, Donna Dustrude, and a daughter.
- Kenneth G. Porter’61, former owner of SCC Pumps; Jan. 14, 2024, in Mount Prospect, Illinois. He is survived by his wife, Lucia Fisher Porter’67, a daughter, and two sons.
- Mary-Margaret Hepp Coates’62, former professor of geology with Beloit College; Aug. 7, 2023, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Coates, and is survived by a son and two daughters.
- Barbara Schneider Fuhrmann’62, professor emeritus with Virginia Commonwealth University; Dec. 9, 2023, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. She is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Michael E. Zacate’62, retired librarian and media director; Nov. 12, 2023, in Palos Park, Illinois. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Zacate, and is survived by a daughter and a son.
- Martha Lloyd Hite’63, retired elementary school teacher; Jan. 26, 2024, in Denver, Colorado. Survivors include a daughter and a son.
- Timothy V. Jens’63, retired psychotherapist; Jan. 26, 2024, in Tallahassee, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife, Carol Jens, and is survived by two sons and three daughters.
- Barbara Herrin Rolander’63, retired teacher, involved volunteer; Aug. 21, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Haven Rolander, a daughter, and a son.
- Melinda Johnson Lazor’64, former employee of Aetna and The Hartford; Nov. 19, 2023, in Simsbury, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephan Lazor, and is survived by a son and two daughters, including Melinda Lazor Grunert’87.
- Margaret F. Strong’64, retired piano teacher; Nov. 30, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. She was predeceased by her mother, Betty Burton Strong’39, father, Robert C. Strong’38, and aunt, Margaret Burton Bleiler’39. Survivors include her sister, Caroline Strong Keller’65.
- Sarah Lloyd Davis’65, retired assistant principal; Oct. 21, 2023, in Ashburn, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Davis, and is survived by a son and two stepsons.
- Caleb M. Clark’66, retired professor of sociology, political scientist; Sept. 13, 2023, in Steilacoom, Washington. Survivors include his wife, Janet Clark, and three daughters.
- Richard B. West’67, retired attorney; Dec. 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie West, cousin, George Barr’76, nephew, Gregory Milne’85, a daughter, and a son.
- Warren C. Hegg’68, retired international business consultant; Aug. 26, 2023, in New York, New York. He is survived by his wife, Miyuki Hegg, and three sons.
1970-1979
- Michael S. Leifheit’70, co-owner of Irish Rose Saloon, active community member; Feb. 8, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois. Survivors include his son, Drew Leifheit’88.
- Henry Canby’71, clinical case supervisor, community support therapist, musician; Nov. 16, 2023, in Leeds, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Boriana Canby, and son, Nicholas Canby’12.
- David C. Dyer’71, sportswriter, youth sports coach, umpire; Nov. 13, 2023, in Haverhill, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife, Deborah NEWSLovett Dyer’73, a daughter, and three sons.
- Joan Feirn Waite’72, former owner of State Line Realty; Sept. 14, 2023, in Clinton, Wisconsin. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Waite, and is survived by a son and four daughters.
- Maureen R. Blake’74, retired nutrition program manager; Oct. 19, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Survivors include her son, David Blake’01.
- Linda Davis’74, artist and owner of October 7th Studio; Jan. 4, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is survived by her brother and his family.
- Janet Morrison’75, professional actor, director, and accomplished teacher; Dec. 26, 2023, in Watertown, Massachusetts. She is survived by her partner of 34 years, Scott Cummings.
- Peter C. Conrad’78, retired social worker; Dec. 23, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Ann Sherrill, and a son.
1980-1989
- Richard H. Portis’88, real estate investor and parishioner; Dec. 22, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Maria Portis, and three daughters.
- Michael R. Fullerton’89, information supervisor with the Cleveland VA Medical Center; Oct. 4, 2023, in Beachwood, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Lisa Fullerton, and two daughters.
1990-1999
- Andre L. Ricciardi’90, copywriter and fiction writer, Jan. 4, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Survivors include his mother, Lucy Ricciardi, and a son.
- Angela Dearth’91, senior consultant officer with Northern Trust Corporation; Sept. 12, 2023, in Shields Township, Illinois. Survivors include her sister, Anita Dearth Swartwood’91.
- Elizabeth C. Falk’94, licensed social worker; Nov. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. She is survived by her mother, Deborah Falk, and numerous family members.
2020-2029
- Tiana Moore’21, Feb. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Sims.
Faculty, Staff, and Friends
- Donald R. Welch, former professor of biology at Beloit College; Jan. 28, 2024, in Afton, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Clara Welch, a daughter, and a son.
- Tamás Lengyel, professor of mathematics at Beloit College from 1986 to 1990; Feb. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, her husband, and their children.
