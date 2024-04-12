Class Notes

Send Your News and Photos

Stan Moore’51 and Anastasia Voronovsky’21, who connected through the fall 2023 issue of Beloit College Magazine, had a mini-reunion of the classes of 1951 and 2021 at Montgomery Place, Hyde Park, Chicago, where Anastasia gave a talk to senior residents.

John Tibensky’68 and his wife Linda take a break in the sun with students they taught in Slovakia last summer.

Richard Van Scotter’61 published an essay, “College Sports and Demise of the Academy,” in the December 2023 issue of Pegasus, an online journal on moral capitalism.

published an essay, “College Sports and Demise of the Academy,” in the December 2023 issue of Pegasus, an online journal on moral capitalism. Joan Hadley Cabreza’65 of Redmond, Washington, received the Nancy Pearl Award for best memoir of 2023 for Searching: A Biologist’s Journey. Her memoir describes 16 years of risk-filled living and working as a biologist in the Costa Rican jungles, and her marine biology work on coral reefs in Hawaii, Southeast Asia, and Guam. She thanks the 1964 Beloit Plan for starting her overseas journey, and Dr. Carl Welty, mentor and friend, who enabled her work in Costa Rica, providing the basis of her overseas career.

Barbara Manger founded Artists Working in Education (AWE), then served 10 years as president and 20 years on the board of the organization that last fall celebrated 25 years of providing access to art in Milwaukee schools through artist-in-residence programs and community art projects. Each year AWE provides thousands of children with free and meaningful art projects in Milwaukee parks as well as in the schools and the community.

Steve Schneiderman’75 and his intrepid companions explore Death Valley, California. Sandra Rushworth’76 receiving the 2023 Clara Barton Award.

Vid Johnson’73 , Beloit’s perpetual Field Termer, is on the move again. Following Horace Greeley’s advice to “Go West, young man,” he has tied his horse to the post office rail in Scotia, Nebraska in the incomparable Sandhills of the Great Plains. He denies rumors, however, that he’s starting up a dude ranch with Toby Dewey’73 , Bobby “Marvin” Perkins’73 , Joel Friedman’73 , Rob Mailey’73 , and Julian Kerbis’74 .

Steve Goetting’82, Barb Ackerman Goetting’80, Jane Paschal Burns’81, and Bob Burns’80 hit the trail in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area in the Santa Catalina Mountains outside Tucson, Arizona.

Barb Ackerman Goetting’80 , Bob Burns’80 , Jane Paschal Burns’81 , and Steve Goetting’82 , all of Tucson, Arizona, hiked 2,009 feet to Cardiac Gap in Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

, , , and , all of Tucson, Arizona, hiked 2,009 feet to Cardiac Gap in Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Caroline Frankovich Ronten’84 of Spruce Head, Maine retired a few years back, and she and her husband are enjoying life in MidCoast Maine. She still sees Beloiters here and there. In the last decade she has begun knitting and tapestry weaving.

Colleen Delaney’93, Leo Rivera’22, and Beth Padon’70 gather at the John Spoor Broome Library gallery at CSU Channel Islands for an exhibit based on Delaney's recently published book. Lena Smith Parker’94 hugs her white oak tree on Yale's campus, a gift for her twenty years of service. Menachem (Mark) Cohen’91 takes it to the street, practicing spirituality and offering direction.

Todd Bothel’90 completed a 26-day trip through the northeast United States and Canada. He traveled over 2,400 miles, took 1,200 photographs, and visited nearly 150 museums, historical sites, and nature areas, including Niagara Falls, Fort York in Toronto, the Rock of Ages in Vermont, the Wheeler Mica Mine in Maine, Boston’s Freedom Trail, the National Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Star Trek Experience in Ticonderoga, New York.

Reem Totonchi’01 and Nick Hamric were married Oct. 8, 2023, in Glenview, Illinois. Left to right: Andrew Feliciano’01, Lynn Vollbrecht’06, Sara Morse’01, Cody Theis’01, Helen Gillet’00, Sarah Garcia-Linz, the bride and groom, Katie Beltrami’00, Alexa Fournier’03, Mark Lindsay’01, Tony Abell’01. Lynn Vollbrecht’06 married Marc Kinnemann, Jr. on Dec. 31, 2023, in Beloit. Left to right: Erin Hanson Heist’06, Michael Ramsdail’06, Theron Seitz, Mary Anne Carroll Watson’01, Professor Ron Watson, the groom and bride, Frances Klaverkamp’16, Ian Hedges’12, Whitney Helm, Ellie Anderbyrne’05, Todd Anderbyrne, and Reem Totonchi’01. Ben Singer’07 married Rachael Tillery on Oct. 8, 2022, in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. Left to right: Lukas Grabowski’07, Adam Neiffer’06, Colin McClain’06, Sara Weber’08, Scott Weber’06, Rachael Singer, Ben Singer’07, Luke Jaynes’07, Abi Jaynes’07, Mike Pangborn’07, Jess Pangborn, Andy Barks’07, and Ali Barks. Iris-Ann Hoover’09 and Dejen Tesfagiorgis were married on Juneteenth, 2022, in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Ring Bling with Iris, Chris, Devyn, Monica, Joanna, and Sally. Jon Haller’02 on the red carpet in New York City with his 2023 Relentless Award.

Reem Totonchi’01 and Nick Hamric were married Oct. 8, 2023 in Glenview, Illinois. Beloiters in attendance included Katie Beltrami’00 , Helen Gillet’00 , Tony Abell’01 , Andrew Feliciano’01 , Mark Lindsay’01 , Sara Morse’01 , Cody Theis’01 , Alexa Fournier’03 , and Lynn Vollbrecht’06 .

Jacob Gray’16 and Kelsi Brooks’14 were married Aug. 26, 2023, in Hood River, Oregon. Back row, left to right: Aaron Joiner’12, Joe Peacock’17, Matthew McKay’13, Ethan Ley’14, Palmer Gunderson’13, Jessica Vogel’15, Anna Wenzel Gunderson’15, Josh Smith’15, Karly Clippinger’15, Turner Smith’13, Kyle May’16, Joe Skurski’13, Alissa Anderson’13, Emma Koenig’16, Cameron Dieter’16, Sam Gartzman’16, George Gray’16. Front row, left to right: Maggie Cress’15 (and baby Willa!), Sara Delong’15, Camilla McKay’14, Alex Hinck’14, Kelsi Brooks’14, Jacob Gray’16, Emily Sneed’16, Karen Jones’16, Marie Meroney’16.

Jessica Rardin’13 and Ethan Robson were married Aug. 5, 2023 at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin. Beloiters and their partners in attendance included Ellie Waddle’17 , Emeline Beck’13 , Geoff Stevens’16 , Kyndall White’16 , Grace Kellogg’13 , Joe Skurski’13 , Alissa Anderson’13 , Karin Carlson’12 , and Betsy Wynn’13 . The couple lives in Laramie, Wyoming.

Losses

Recognizing members of the Beloit College community we have lost.