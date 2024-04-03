Montréal Encore
by Christopher Mark Jones’69
and Bernard Pozier
Small Batch Music, 2022
After collaborating on the song “Hockey Éternité,” musician Christopher Mark Jones and writer Bernard Pozier decided to pursue a full-length recording project.
The result is the album, “Montréal Encore,” which includes six songs with Pozier’s lyrics put to music by Jones, two co-written songs, three French songs previously written by Jones, and a poem recorded by Pozier.
The musical styles include jazz, folk, Celtic, and Cajun, and the mood ranges from humorous to tender and contemplative.