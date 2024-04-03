After collaborating on the song “Hockey Éternité,” musician Christopher Mark Jones and writer Bernard Pozier decided to pursue a full-length recording project.

The result is the album, “Montréal Encore,” which includes six songs with Pozier’s lyrics put to music by Jones, two co-written songs, three French songs previously written by Jones, and a poem recorded by Pozier.

The musical styles include jazz, folk, Celtic, and Cajun, and the mood ranges from humorous to tender and contemplative.