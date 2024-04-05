April 05, 2024

Looking for the Light

by Christopher Mark Jones’69
Small Batch Music, 2021

CD cover of Looking for the Light by Christopher Mark Jones'69 Christopher Mark Jones’ sixth full-length recording, “Looking for the Light,” includes songs written from 2017-2020. The collection of folksy, bluesy music features Jones on guitar and lead vocals, and was produced and recorded in 2020 at Studio 256 in Pittsburgh.

His work has been compared to Greg Brown, Lyle Lovett, John Prine, and Jason Isbell, but after over 50 years as a musician and songwriter, during which he has played acoustic blues, folk, jazz, swing, and funk rock, as well as with string quartets, Jones’ sound is his own.

