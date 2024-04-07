Internal Exile, a psychological novel of isolation and terror by Danny Hodorowski’14, writing under the pen name Daniel Richardson, explores the abyss through the eyes of Lucy Wren, a nine-year-old who suffers from sleep paralysis, the feeling of being conscious but being unable to move.

She is visited by four shadowy figures, and Lucy’s mother, intent on keeping her awake, tells her a story about their 17th century ancestor, Merrill Sullivan. Will this harrowing account of the unseen world convince Lucy to reconcile her nature with her longing or leave her lost in the darkness?