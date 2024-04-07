April 07, 2024

Internal Exile

by Daniel Richardson
All Things That Matter Press, 2023

Book cover of Internal Exile by Daniel Richardson Internal Exile, a psychological novel of isolation and terror by Danny Hodorowski’14, writing under the pen name Daniel Richardson, explores the abyss through the eyes of Lucy Wren, a nine-year-old who suffers from sleep paralysis, the feeling of being conscious but being unable to move.

She is visited by four shadowy figures, and Lucy’s mother, intent on keeping her awake, tells her a story about their 17th century ancestor, Merrill Sullivan. Will this harrowing account of the unseen world convince Lucy to reconcile her nature with her longing or leave her lost in the darkness?

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • Maker Lab supervisor Adwyn Burdett’27 experiments with a motherboard.

    A Twenty-Year Overnight Success

    more
  • The “Yuyanapaq” project documented the atrocities inflicted on the Peruvian people during two decades of national unrest, creating photographic evidence. The sign in this Lima protest translates as “No to terrorism.”

    Yuyanapaq: A Photography Exhibit, an Assignment, and a Book

    more
Magazine cover:

On The Cover

The Center for Entrepreneurship in Liberal Education at Beloit (CELEB), a jewel of the college and the city, shines at twilight on Grand Avenue after 20 years in operation.

This issue’s contributors

Photo by Dominic Panico.

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×