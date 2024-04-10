April 10, 2024

Rancho Guadalasca: Last Ranch of California’s Central Coast

by Colleen M. Delaney’93
The History Press, 2023

Book cover of Rancho Guadalasca: Last Ranch of California's Central Coast by Colleen M. Delaney'93 Rancho Guadalasca, a Mexican land grant at the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains along the eastern Oxnard Plain, was awarded in 1836 to Ysabel Yorba, an illiterate widow who successfully managed the ranch for over 35 years.

Yorba is one of many fascinating people who once lived on Rancho Guadalasca. Indigenous Chumash, Californio ranchers, Anglo-American farmers, Japanese fishermen, and Basque sheepherders all left their marks on the land, along with institutions such as Camarillo State Hospital and California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI).

The book recounts 5,000 years of history, tracing the people, communities, and cultures that shaped Ventura County, California.

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • “Solomon Described Plants: A Botanical Guide to Plant Life in the Bible” by Lytton John Musselman’65

    Solomon Described Plants: A Botanical Guide to Plant Life in the Bible

    more
  • BIFF rep Nico Doret’24 keeps it “reel” at the Local to Global Career Fair at the Powerhouse.

    Off the hill and into the community: fellows demonstrate the Beloit impact

    more
  • [20240201.MA.278] [NASM2024-01042]

    Amara Pugens’13 brings archives to life

    more
Magazine cover:

On The Cover

The Center for Entrepreneurship in Liberal Education at Beloit (CELEB), a jewel of the college and the city, shines at twilight on Grand Avenue after 20 years in operation.

This issue’s contributors

Photo by Dominic Panico.

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×