April 11, 2024

Dreams of Persia: A Collection of Timeless Persian Sayings and Proverbs

by Ab Sadeghi-Nejad’60
BookBaby, 2023

Book cover of Dreams of Persia: A Collection of Timeless Persian Sayings and Proverbs by Ab Sadeghi-Nejad'60. Dreams of Persia, a hardcover coffee table book, is a selection of almost 100 common Persian colloquialisms used by Iranians in their daily lives.

The Persian language is rich with expressive and figurative language, and each page of the book features a saying or proverb in Farsi, with a phonetic guide, an English translation, and an Islamic or Persian illustration. The cover features a photo of the dome of the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Esfahan, Iran.

The book helps deepen an understanding of Persian culture for second-generation Iranian-Americans, for Iranians living outside of Iran, and for anyone interested in Persian culture, or in learning Farsi.

