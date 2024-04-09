Career Trek comes to MKE

Students visited employers, schools, and alumni at the annual Career Trek, this year hosted in the vibrant city of Milwaukee, just an hour from campus.

Students, alumni, and faculty and staff visited the Milwaukee Bucks e-sports gaming facility during March's Career Trek.

The group of students was led by faculty and staff members, including: Sonya Maria Johnson, a critical identity studies and religious studies professor, Ron Watson, a political science and health and society professor, Kevin Smith, an economics professor, Lehua Enomoto’93, head volleyball coach, Greg Hanrahan, a visiting professor of sports management, Emily Sager, career development advisor, Suzanne Goebel, community partner and employer relations manager, and Ellie Anderbyrne, senior director of strategic research and initiatives.

They took a group of interested students to Milwaukee for this year’s Career Trek, visiting various locations and employers across the city, including the Medical College of Wisconsin, to learn about their pharmacy, MSA, PA, and MMP, and other medical graduate programs, and take tours from current students. They also visited the Milwaukee Bucks’ e-sports gaming facility and the International Institute of Wisconsin.

Beloiters met with both alumni and other industry professionals throughout the day to learn more about their areas of expertise. The event culminated in a networking and socializing event before students returned to campus.

Emily Sager was excited to see students connect their college experiences to their futures in real time. “Whether it was learning about unique jobs or networking with alums, I saw students intentionally and thoughtfully reflecting on what they learned and heard and what their next steps were on their academic and career journey,” she says.

Students, alumni, and faculty mingling at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

