Two Beloiters Accepted into the Prestigious Expanding Diversity in Economics Program

Sristi Halder’26 and Farrukh Tojiev’27 are among only 45 students across the country who will participate in the Becker Friedman Institute program.

For Beloit College students, the summer is the perfect time to expand their skills and gain experience in their field of study. Sristi Halder’26 and Farrukh Tojiev’27 are spending their summer in Chicago and Washington DC, at the Expanding Diversity in Economics: A UChicago Summer Institute. Sponsored by the Becker Friedman Institute, this program aims to increase the number of women and students of color in the economics field, thereby increasing engagement in economics research.

Applying to the program wasn’t easy. Farrukh shared that it took him two months to gather all the necessary information and prepare, but the Beloit community supported him. “Thanks to Career Works for their early insight. Talking to alumni was super insightful—they really painted a picture of what to expect. Attending an information session hosted by Quentin Johnson, along with the support and advice from Daryl Saladar [Director of Student Excellence and Leadership] and Professor Disha Shende, boosted my confidence every step of the way.”

The EDE includes two weeks in Chicago, where participants engage in intense quantitative skill-building, a must-have for future researchers and professionals. During the third week, students are off to Washington, DC, to learn more about fiscal and monetary policy and network with the people who make them.

Participating in a summer institute that lifts up diverse voices is just as important as gaining critical, career-readiness skills for Sristi. “As a woman of color, attending the EDE Summer Institute is a pivotal step for me. It’s not just about enhancing my skills in economics; it’s about contributing my voice to a field where diversity is crucial for innovative solutions.”

National institutes like these build future leaders. School of Business Director, Dr. Diep Phan, shared, “I am impressed by our students’ ingenuity and audacity in applying for this fellowship, and encourage other students to search and apply for similar programs in various disciplines. Summer programs such as this are a unique opportunity for Beloit students to interact with students from other colleges, explore their interests in an academic discipline, and build their resumes.”

Jessica Fox-Wilson’98