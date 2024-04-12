Two new schools offer interdisciplinary approach to career development

The new schools join the School of Business and the School of Health Sciences, launched in fall 2023.

The new schools combine specialized knowledge and technical skills with a liberal arts education, and will tap Beloit’s 17,000 alumni and partners to help students make internship and job connections beyond the academic curriculum. Mentorships, networking, and career advising will create a bridge between the college and the workforce.

The School of Media and the Arts, led by Professor and Chair of English Shawn Gillen, will offer internships and course options for students interested in careers in media studies, journalism, music, visual art, creative writing, and the performing arts. Along with existing programs, Gillen is working to expand off-campus initiatives, such as summer events in Chicago, where students will connect with alumni and explore the city’s media landscape. The school plans to offer certificates in music writing and investigative reporting, among others. The certificate programs provide students with opportunities to learn skills that are directly applicable to the workforce, and help bolster students’ resumes as they enter the job market.

The School of Environment and Sustainability also provides an interdisciplinary approach to career development. Directed by Associate Professor and Chair of Geology Jay Zambito, the school will centralize opportunities for students interested in environmental fields.

“Sustainability and environmental studies are interdisciplinary,” says Zambito. “We’re drawing on expertise from across campus, and from students with a variety of interests. A political science major and chemistry major will approach issues regarding sustainability in two different ways. For that reason, it’s very much an interdisciplinary group of faculty, staff, and students. We can funnel those opportunities, from internships to field trips.”

Schools are an evolution of the Career Channels program. With schools, academic and career opportunities are more clearly integrated and, through Impact Beloit, provide students with the hallmarks of a liberal arts education — broad-based knowledge and problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.