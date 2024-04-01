SEL students connect with alumni in human rights

Over spring break, students in Student Excellence and Leadership (SEL) traveled to Washington, D.C. to network with notable alumni in the fields of human rights and social justice.

Alumni gathered for a photo-op during SEL's trip to Washington, D.C.

Sponsored by the Weissberg Program and organized by Lirio Hittle’86 and Brienne Adams’08, the alumni networking event brought eight Student Excellence and Leadership (SEL) students together with D.C. alums to talk about their careers. Some alumni worked directly with human rights organizations or international groups, while others had entered into different fields. Regardless, many discussed how Beloit’s internationally-minded training has impacted their careers and lives.

Beloiters listen intently as a student talks during SEL's alumni panel.

“It was absolutely inspiring to have students — some who were very clear on what they want to do post-Beloit, some who were still a little fuzzy — connect with alums and see paths they may have never considered,” says Director of Development and President Liaison Tamara Fouché’10, who also helped host the event. “The energy in the room was palpable, and everyone was connecting.”

She added that a networking opportunity like this was especially important for SEL students. Funded by the Department of Education’s Student Support Services TRIO Program, SEL supports first-generation college students, students from low-income backgrounds, and students with disabilities, many of whom have financial barriers that inhibit them from participating in trips and special activities.

Meg Kulikowski’21