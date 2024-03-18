CS Students to Present at National Conference

Takeshi Matsuda and Tianlong (Ethan) Wang have written “Decentralized Machine Learning Approach on ICU Admission Prediction for Enhanced Patient Care Using COVID-19 Data” with guidance from professor Mehmet Dik.

Visiting Professor of Mathematics Mehmet Dik has been mentoring Takeshi Matsuda and Ethan Wang who have been doing exceptional research. Their paper has been published in the journal Proceedings of International Mathematical Sciences in Volume 5, Issue 2 (see related links).

Takeshi and Ethan have also been accepted to present at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). This conference is one of the finest undergraduate research conferences in the country, annually hosting 3,500-4,000 student presenters. The NCUR will be held this year in Long Beach, California April 8-10.