Writing for work: Careers in UX Writing

What does it take to launch a career in UX writing? Students learned the answer to that question in a session led by alum and Fall 2023 Executive-in-Residence Emily Eagle’06 .

Emily Eagle, Fall 2023 Executive-in-Residence, returned to campus to share her insights on the field of User Experience (UX) Design and her own career. During an interactive talk, students heard about the field, how to apply their writing skills to the job market, and practiced through a hands-on exercise.

Emily kept participants on track with a timer and a visual representation of progress.

Emily’s UX Writing Career presentation also prompted students to consider how to apply their liberal arts writing skills to a future career. This session included a discussion about user experience writing, content strategy, and the liberal arts in technology. Emily discussed the nuances between different UX roles in the industry, including UX writing, and shared some examples of thoughtful UX writing in practice.

Director of Career Works Jessica Fox-Wilson hosted the session. “Students from the liberal arts excel in UX design,” said Jessica. “We had students attend from a variety of majors: creative writing, quantitative economics, education - even undeclared first years. Since Emily’s academic background is also rooted in the liberal arts, she’s a good model of how to apply the skills she learned at Beloit in a growing career field.”

During Emily’s return visit, she also held workshops with students, faculty, and staff to build skills in facilitation.

My Le’25 doing independent reflection, during a workshop that paired solo work with interactive conversations.

Ellenor Anderbyrne