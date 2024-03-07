Top of page

Beloit College

HomeCareer Channels Anatomy and Art

Anatomy and Art

At Beloit College, learning anatomy is not just about memorizing body parts. Students in Helen Werner’s Anatomy class also learn anatomy through art. 

Students look at artwork on a table in the Wright Museum of Art. Students in Helen Werner’s Anatomy class visit the Wright Museum of Art to study anatomy through art work.

Assistant Professor of Biology Helen Werner has taught human anatomy for years. Now at Beloit College, she brings her Anatomy class (BIOL 256) to visit the Wright Museum of Art in order to gain a better understanding of human anatomy and how it is portrayed in art.

For the past several years, in collaboration with Curator Christa Story, Dr. Werner’s students spend a class period at the museum observing different artistic representations of the human body. Each student then picks a piece that most interests them and crafts an analysis of the piece which includes both artistic and anatomical sources.

Students standing in the Wright Museum of Art gallery looking at art work on a table and on the walls. The Anatomy class visits the Wright Museum of Art galleries.
A student with rubber globs on is holding a measuring tape and measuring a sculpture of a discus thrower. A student in the Anatomy class measures a cast of a discus thrower in the Wright Museum of Art.
March 07, 2024

Contact:

Dr. Helen Werner
Assistant Professor of Biology
wernerh@beloit.edu

Christa Story
Academic Curator
storyc@beloit.edu

Share:

Related Stories

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×