Anatomy and Art

At Beloit College, learning anatomy is not just about memorizing body parts. Students in Helen Werner’s Anatomy class also learn anatomy through art.

Assistant Professor of Biology Helen Werner has taught human anatomy for years. Now at Beloit College, she brings her Anatomy class (BIOL 256) to visit the Wright Museum of Art in order to gain a better understanding of human anatomy and how it is portrayed in art.

For the past several years, in collaboration with Curator Christa Story, Dr. Werner’s students spend a class period at the museum observing different artistic representations of the human body. Each student then picks a piece that most interests them and crafts an analysis of the piece which includes both artistic and anatomical sources.