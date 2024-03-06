Camille Ledoux is the spring 2024 intern at Nature at the Confluence

Our Spring intern is Camille Ledoux (she/her). Camille is a junior at Beloit College studying political science, environmental studies and law & justice. She is from a small town near Quebec, Canada, and is fluent in English and French, which is her native language. Camille began her internship at The Confluence in January.

Since then, she has analyzed visitor data, assisted with marketing on social media and community calendars, created graphic designs, and led an activity during our Little Scientist program. She intends to graduate from college in three years and attend law school in preparation for a career in environmental law. One of her most enjoyable courses at Beloit focused on how to build and manage sustainable cities to achieve environmental goals.



Camille has met some of our board members and home school students so far. As the weather warms and her internship continues through May, she hopes to meet you too!

