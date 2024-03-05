Top of page

Beloit College

Students Explore the Beloit Historical Society

On March 5, a handful of Beloit College students visited the Beloit Historical Society to learn about their work.

BHS has been preserving artifacts and archival documents related to the City’s history for over a century; Executive Director Donna Langford showed the students the main collections storage room, the archives, the library, and the textile collections.

She also described her own career path and encouraged students to gain experience in museums by volunteering and applying for internships at cultural institutions.

By: Ellen E. Joyce
March 05, 2024

