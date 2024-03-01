Beloiters Soar at the WIPCCC Career Expo

Students interact with employers at the WIPCCC Career Expo.

The WIPCCC Career Expo provides a unique opportunity for all Wisconsin’s Private Colleges’ students to meet and talk with 100+ employers from Fortune 500 to non-profits, explore both part-time, full-time, and internship opportunities, and enhance their professional networking skills through an informal networking event.

This year’s event included 41 Beloit students together heading to Milwaukee in mid-February, with the help of Career Works and Career Channels.

Supratim Saha’26, a sophomore with a double major in Data Science and Computer Science from Dhaka, Bangladesh, reflected on his wonderful experience at the fair, envisioning his future growth: “I was particularly struck by a discussion with an employer from ALDI who shared insights into the culture of innovation and agility in their workplace. It wasn’t just about the job offers; it was about finding a place where my ideas could flourish and my career could take off in directions I’ve always dreamed of.”

Thanh Pham’24, a senior with a double major in Quantitative Economics and Computer Science from Hanoi, Vietnam, embarked on this experience even beyond just a career fair: “I embraced the art of conversation—not just as a tool for networking, but as a gateway to exploring the landscapes of industries, innovations, and ideas that shape our world. This event was not only about making connections but also about understanding the evolving dynamics of the professional world and how I can contribute to it. The discussions I had and the networks I built have left me inspired and excited about the future.”

Emily Sager, Career Development Advisor, and My Le’25 at the WIPCCC Career Expo

Career Development Advisor, Emily Sager, expressed her excitement about how well students represented Beloit and themselves at the fair. “I am very proud of our students for showing up and representing Beloit. They did a great job of taking advantage of this opportunity. I saw them talking with employers, interviewing, and networking, expertly using their communication skills, and being professionally agile.”

The day concluded with a special networking session with employers and sponsors in a casual setting. This year’s event was a huge success with a large participation of both students and employers. We look forward to continuing to make the WIPCCC Career Expo alive and rewarding to all students.

Stay tuned for next year’s WIPCCC Career Expo and don’t forget that Career Works can always help you prepare for career fairs with a resume, cover letter, mock interview, elevator pitch, and networking tips. Schedule an appointment with Career Works to get started!

By: My Le'25