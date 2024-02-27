Headshots for students

Having a professional presence on the internet is important for people on the job hunt, but getting a photograph that shows one’s best side can be tough. Beloit College students found a way to solve this problem with free head shots offered to all students in February.

The event was organized by Moon Sum’24 and Trang Tran’25 through the Student Engagement and Leadership Program. “It’s so hard to get a head shot taken on campus. Students would have to drive somewhere, and it’s expensive. Or they can do it here,” said Moon. The event photographer was Ray Broad’26, who took photographs for a similar event organized by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Liberal Education at Beloit last fall.

One student who took advantage of the opportunity was Arlo Roster’27. “I value having good photographs of myself, for job search websites, and for other things, too,” said Arlo. “It’s important to have presentable photos of yourself, and it is amazing to just be able to pop in, for free, during my lunch break.”

Missed your chance? CELEB is tentatively planning to hold another headshot session for Student Symposium Day on April 18. Keep your eye out for details.

Trang Tran, Moon Sum, and Ray Broad wait for students to take their professional headshots.

Ellenor Anderbyrne