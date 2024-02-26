Emily Eagle returns to Beloit

Emily Eagle, Fall 2023 Executive in Residence , returns to the Beloit College campus for a series of class visits and workshops with students, faculty, and staff.

Emily Eagle’06, Executive-in-ResidenceDuring her residency, Emily taught a Human Centered Design course, offered student workshops around career exploration, gathered alumni during Beloiter Days to talk tech and the liberal arts, and visited many classes to infuse her design and user-oriented perspective across the curriculum.

Now, when she returns this spring, she will visit classes again and also offer workshops for the campus community on facilitation skills and user experience writing.

“Reflecting on my experience in the fall, I’m excited to broaden my skill-sharing beyond UX design to support the way people in the Beloit community work and learn together in many contexts,” Eagle wrote in an email.

“How do you bring together a group of people around a goal? How do you balance the different personalities and needs of a diverse number of people in one room? These are questions that many of us faced as students and still face in our professional lives,” says Eagle.

The workshops she will offer on facilitation methods will help those who have wondered how group decisions could happen more collaboratively and even how standard meetings could run better.

“You’ll leave with new skills to try in meetings, conflicts, community involvement, and more.”

These workshops require an RSVP, and you can sign up today:

Emily will also hold a session for students interested in exploring how to apply their liberal arts writing skills to a future career. This session will include a discussion about user experience writing, content strategy, and the liberal arts in technology. Emily will discuss the nuances between UX roles including UX writing and sharing some examples of thoughtful UX writing in practice.

Ellenor Anderbyrne