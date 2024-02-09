Beloit will offer financial aid certainty to prospective students

With the newly announced delays in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) results for college students, Beloit College will honor the estimated offers it has provided to prospective students via the CSS Profile.

Betsy Henkel, Beloit’s director of financial aid, said the college made the decision so that anxious students will be able to enroll at Beloit this fall because they know the actual costs they will pay to attend.

“Students will not be asked to pay any more than what we had offered based on the Profile, even after we receive their official FAFSA results later this spring,” she said. “If a student ultimately qualifies for less federal or state aid than we estimated, we will make up the difference with institutional grants. Our only requirements are that the students must follow through and submit the FAFSA, with accurate information.”

Additionally, Beloit does not plan to extend its enrollment deposit deadline beyond May 1, again to offer students certainty surrounding their college home. “We are honoring our financial aid offers so that students know early enough what their costs are,” Henkel said. “We want to make it easy for students to be able to take all the necessary steps relating to enrolling, so they have enough time to get ready for their bright futures at Beloit.”

If some students find they need additional time to make their enrollment choice, Beloit will work with them individually to allow the time they need.

Honoring financial commitments is nothing new for Beloit. Late in 2023, the college announced the Beloit College Commitment, which guarantees that prospective students from four counties in Wisconsin and four in Illinois located close to the college would pay no more than the tuition and fees they would pay at their state’s flagship institution.

The college also offers the Midwest Flagship Match, in which qualified residents of six Midwest states pay no more tuition at Beloit than what they would pay if attending their home state’s flagship public university.

While the college offers such regional tuition programs, it consistently draws students from around the country and the world, earning an international reputation for curricular innovation that connects what students learn in the classroom to their futures after graduation.

