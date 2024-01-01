100+ Years of Psychology at Beloit College and Beyond
In today’s world, psychology continues to play a pivotal role in addressing social issues and social change. Here are selected highlights and publications in a developing field and at Beloit College.
Timeline
Beloit College founded
1846
The college was originally exclusively male with explicit Christian roots.
First psychology laboratory founded by Wilhelm Wundt at the University of Leipzig
1879
First psychology class at Beloit College
1886
Excerpt from course catalog: “The data which constitute the contents of these sciences, in combination with other facts in the realms of mind and material nature, furnish means of verifying the claim made by religion, and especially by Christianity, to the acceptance of mankind” (White, 2008, p. 3).
James’ Principles of Psychology published
1890
American Psychological Association (APA) founded by G. Stanley Hall
1892
Women enroll at Beloit College for the first time
1895
A Brief History of Women at Beloit, Beloit College Magazine
Guy A. Tawney, a student of Wundt, arrived as the first Ph.D. psychologist at Beloit College
1897
First psychology lab at Beloit College established by Tawney
1903
Mary Whiton Calkins elected first woman president of APA
1905
Margaret Wooster, Ph.D. in psychology, hired as first woman tenure-track professor at Beloit College
1920
Separate Department of Psychology founded at Beloit College
1923
First Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published
1952
The U.S. Supreme Court ended legal segregation
1954
In its Brown v. Board of Education ruling, The U.S. Supreme Court cited the influential doll studies of K.B. & M.P. Clark.
Kenneth Clark went on to become the first Black president of APA (1966).
Professor of Psychology Sumner Hayward hired
1961
Hayward was instrumental in proposing the 1964 Beloit Plan, a bold and innovative plan to address demographic needs spurred on by the first of the baby boomers reaching college age.
B.F. Skinner, prominent behaviorist, visited Beloit College
1964
Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at APA’s Annual Convention
1967
“I am sure that we will recognize that there are some things in our society, some things in our world, to which we should never be adjusted. There are some things concerning which we must always be maladjusted if we are to be people of good will… And through such creative maladjustment, we may be able to emerge from the bleak and desolate midnight of man’s inhumanity to man, into the bright and glittering daybreak of freedom and justice.” - Martin Luther King Jr
Association of Black Psychologists (ABPsi) founded
1968
Walter V. D. Bingham Fellowship for graduating seniors established
1969
Asian American Psychological Association founded
1972
Aronson’s The Social Animal published
1972
Professor Emeritus White (arrived in 1984): “Aronson’s kind of social psychology was (and still is) my kind of social psychology—a conceptually innovative, methodologically rigorous, nonpartisan approach to understanding social cognition and social influence.”
National Hispanic Psychological Association formed
1979
Later renamed as National Latinx Psychological Association.
Hofstadter’s Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid published
1979
Professor Zebrowski (arrived 2008, establishing the Cognitive Science program): “This is the book that broke me. I read this as an undergraduate who didn’t know if I was studying philosophy or psychology, and I realized I was studying cognitive science. That we can be rigorous and scientific up to the edges of what we can know, but that we shouldn’t shy away from asking hard theoretical questions about the nature of consciousness and thinking.”
Psi Chi Honor Society chapter established at Beloit
1981
Carello & Michaels’s Direct Perception published
1981
Professor Grosofsky (arrived 1989): “This book was my introduction to realizing that the approach to perception I had learned during my undergraduate education was not the only way to think about perception. I had been (as many continue to be) indoctrinated into a theoretical perspective without it ever being acknowledged as such.”
Professor Tawney’s chronoscope recovered
1984
Stern’s The Interpersonal World of the Infant: A View From Psychoanalysis and Developmental Psychology published
1985
Professor Cox (arrived 1994): “I read this book during my first year in graduate school, intrigued by the excitement developmental psychologists and clinicians shared about the ways Stern so aptly connected multiple ways of thinking about infant development. His eloquent writing bridged my undergraduate introduction to object relations theory with empirical studies of infant development, and it helped sharpen my focus of interest on parent-child interactions.”
APA Division 45, the Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues formed
1986
APS, the Association for Psychological Science founded to advance scientific psychology
1988
Previously the American Psychological Society.
Yalom’s Love’s Executioner & Other Tales of Psychotherapy published
1989
Professor Buchanan (arrived 1999): “As with all good stories, Yalom’s accounts of psychotherapy are gripping page-turners. These exposés of the human psyche offer much but especially hope in the face of the peculiarities of the human condition.”
Guy Allan Tawney Prize established
1990
The original prize honors an outstanding senior in the department; the prize is now awarded to sophomore majors who demonstrate excellence in psychology courses.
Shweder’s “Cultural Psychology - What is It?” published as a preface to the edited book Cultural Psychology: Essays on Comparative Human Development
1990
Professor Young (arrived 2020): “Like Gergen’s (1973) ‘Social Psychology as History’, this work challenges ‘general psychology’s’ assumption that the mind is a central processing unit that operates independently of social/cultural context. While providing a statement of what cultural psychology is (and is not), Shweder also reveals how mimicking the natural sciences may lead psychologists astray from their topic of study.”
McNair Scholars Program established at
Beloit College
1996
Since 1996, Beloit psychology faculty have mentored dozens of McNair Scholar students on projects related to psychology or related fields. McNair Scholars are chosen for their commitment to diversify the academy and for their plans to pursue graduate studies leading to a Ph.D.
APA President Martin Seligman called for more empirical work on well-being in addition to work on psychological distress
1998
Department established study abroad program in Estonia and Morocco
2001
de Waal’s The Ape and the Sushi Master published
2001
Professor Bonnie (arrived 2007): “Written by my graduate advisor and published just weeks before I began graduate school, de Waal emphasizes the importance of relationships in the process of social learning. His theories, though not universally accepted, were foundational to my own research, as well as ongoing investigations of what, when, and from whom animals learn.”
Department moved to new Sanger Center for the Sciences
2008
Cognitive Science Program established
2008
Peterson’s “Engaged scholarship: Reflections and research on the pedagogy of social change” published in Teaching the Higher Education
2009
Visiting Instructor Taber (arrived 2023): “This article really struck me as it questions the norms of research and academia and specifically community partnerships. I remember community engaged projects as foundational to my education as well as my professional and personal development, but this article also questions if these experiences for our students are helpful or harmful to the communities with whom we are partnering.”
APA removed gender identity disorder from DSM and replaced it with gender dysphoria
2012
Shapiro’s Getting Past Your Past: Take Control of Your Life with Self-Help Techniques from EMDR Therapy published
2012
Visiting Instructor Carey (arrived 2023): “This book introduced me to the clinical value of EMDR, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, developed in 1987. Its efficacy has been demonstrated and is particularly helpful in treating cases of trauma. I have witnessed significant improvement in my clients treated with EMDR.”
COVID-19 Pandemic Declared
2020
Beloit College Celebrates the Centennial of the Psychology Department
2023
Psychology Faculty in Spring 2023
Acknowledgements
We thank Franccesca Mamani’24, Fred Burwell, and Alaina Neal for assisting the psychology faculty in creating this timeline.