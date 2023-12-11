Where Education Meets Excitement

This transformative course, taken just before student teaching, acts as a bridge between theoretical understanding and practical application. Here, students explore different instructional methodologies, lesson planning, and immersive experiences alongside K-12 mentor teachers within the community.

Through extensive fieldwork set within school environments, students are matched up with teachers in local schools and engage in a 60-hour partnership with them over the course. However, they are not limited to just observing the teaching process. At some point, they are tasked with conducting a whole lesson by themselves, implementing their learnings from this class. This lesson is observed by the instructors of this course, providing invaluable feedback and guidance.

Students are provided with the opportunity to transition from working with a small group of students to mentoring a full class. Over the course, they evolve into adept lesson planners, refined graders, resource gatherers, and masters of practical classroom management. Students in the course aren’t confined within the walls of the classroom but are actively engaged in after-school programs, school events, and other sporting conferences.

At the end of this course, students are fully prepared with the skills and knowledge to enter the world of student teaching.

Abhas Oli’26

