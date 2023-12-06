New Update from DPP

The American Physical Society Division of Plasma Physics conference brings together thousands of physicists and fusioneers (fusion energy scientist) to discuss our current understanding of the nature and technology of plasma physics. At the conference, Dr. Carlos Cartagena-Sanchez, an experimental plasma physicist and new physics faculty member, presented his research on turbulence and his plans for the Beloit Plasma Science Laboratory.

During the conference Cartagena-Sanchez met Cameron T. Kuchta’22, now a UW-Madison graduate student studying plasma physics. Kuchta researches magnetic reconnection, the spontaneous breaking and reconnecting magnetic field lines, on the Big Red Ball.

Dr. Cartagena-Sanchez, right, and Kuchta at the 2023 American Physical Society Division of Plasma Physics meeting in Denver.