Dedication both commendable and inspiring

Daksha Howard, Program Coordinator in Residential Life, has been chosen as the November/December recipient of the Beloiters Spotlight, a monthly award which recognizes a staff or faculty member that you feel goes above and beyond in their work.

Here is what was said about Daksha

“Her many years at Beloit supply bountiful examples of how her programming work has supported the college’s mission to be diverse, inclusive, and equitable. In her new Res Life role, she will undoubtedly have success in bringing in her experience, creativity, and empathy into the residential side of campus. Daksha is a great asset to the college and deserves to be in the Spotlight!”

“I would like to nominate Daksha Howard for the Beloiters Spotlight for recognition of her outstanding contributions and commitment to the Beloit College community. Her dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive campus environment for all, particularly under-represented students, is both commendable and inspiring. One of her remarkable achievements has been the creation of meticulously prepared announcements for special cultural and religious holidays. These announcements have not only enriched our understanding of diverse cultures and traditions but have also fostered a more inclusive environment where all members of our community feel valued and appreciated.”

Congratulations Daksha! Look for some swag coming your way soon.

About the Beloiters Spotlight

Presented by the Staff Wellness Committee, the Beloiters Spotlight recognizes a staff or faculty member that you feel goes above and beyond the job. Nominations are taken from the community and a recipient is chosen each month.

