Tri-States Field Conference

Beloit students recently attended the 75th Tri-State Field Conference. This year the trip was headquartered out of Carbondale, IL and focused on current research on the Paleozoic rocks of the southern Illinois Basin south of St. Louis. Field trip stops included exposures along the Mississippi River that contained abundant fossils.

This field conference series is organized by geologists from Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa and showcases regional geology with the goal of sharing new geological discoveries with students and educators from the tri-state area. The Tri-State Field Conference has run most years starting in 1934.

Jay Zambito