Thinking long-term

Beloit is giving Kaylee Witte’26 invaluable career preparation opportunities related to her media studies and education majors. And as a two-sport athlete, she’s developed deep friendships with students in other majors.

Kaylee Witte’26, center, made lasting friendships in her education and media studies majors, as well as with teammates.

Kaylee Witte’26 was familiar with Beloit when she applied, having been to campus to compete in sports tournaments, and a high school classmate a year ahead of her played softball at Beloit. Still, she hesitated. Was Beloit too close to her hometown of Poplar Grove, Ill.? She took her mother’s advice to come for a campus visit.

“Coach Zarling took me to CELEB, Beloit’s entrepreneurship center, where the media studies program is housed,” she says. “I’ve followed broadcast news since I was a kid. CELEB’s broadcasting studio and related classes helped me realize I could study journalism at Beloit. Plus, I could also take education classes to see if I’d prefer to teach.”

Kaylee also got her hands dirty in both of her majors, helping to produce shows for BeloitTV and teaching kids at a local elementary school. “I feel I am gaining the skills and confidence I’ll need to settle on a career,” she says.

Kaylee plays third base on the softball team and is an outside hitter on the volleyball team.

Kaylee also remains involved in athletics, playing both softball and volleyball. “Athletics have played a huge role in my life at Beloit,” she says. “I’ve become close to students I wouldn’t otherwise have known because we major in different subjects. That’s been great.”

Her advice for high school students applying to college is to think long-term. “Party schools and universities with big sports programs are attractive, but it’s better to look toward your future. At Beloit, my professors know me and are helping me explore career options. Beloit is helping me learn how to be an adult, and that makes me really happy.”

Left, walking with friends to Pearsons on a chilly evening.

Elizabeth Brewer

