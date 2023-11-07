Top of page

Beloit College

Bringing cheer and sustainability to campus

Two fall events brought students together for fun times and chats about sustainability.

The multi-weekend series of events started with the opportunity to plant a seed. Students picked out a type of seed and got their hands dirty. Then the painting began. Each student could paint a reusable tote bag to bring home, to encourage re-use and fewer single-use products.

The following weekend, students with an interest in sustainability got together again, ending their Saturday with a long chat about sustainability opportunities at Beloit, over a bonfire. Hot chocolate, s’mores, and a roaring fire in Aldrich Field brought students together in a magical evening event.

Students select seeds to plant.

Students focus on painting tote bags at a fun sustainability event.
  Students enjoy each others' company at a bonfire at Aldrich field.

By: Ellenor Anderbyrne
November 07, 2023

Contact:

Matt Tedesco
Sustainability Channel Coordinator

A student holds the freshly painted tote bag.

