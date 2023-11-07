Bringing cheer and sustainability to campus
Two fall events brought students together for fun times and chats about sustainability.
The multi-weekend series of events started with the opportunity to plant a seed. Students picked out a type of seed and got their hands dirty. Then the painting began. Each student could paint a reusable tote bag to bring home, to encourage re-use and fewer single-use products.
The following weekend, students with an interest in sustainability got together again, ending their Saturday with a long chat about sustainability opportunities at Beloit, over a bonfire. Hot chocolate, s’mores, and a roaring fire in Aldrich Field brought students together in a magical evening event.
Contact:
Matt Tedesco
Sustainability Channel Coordinator