Remember these moments?

A jazz concert in the Student Union, circa 1958-1961, not long after it opened in the former Smith Gymnasium. The band and students are hanging out in the Union ballroom, a venue for concerts, dances, and movies.

Credit: Beloit College Archives

Technology in student dorm rooms in 1993 included a microwave oven, refrigerator, television, electric guitar, and CDs. What does the room have in common with a student dorm from 1893? Books.

Credit: Beloit College Archives

Two students and a dog in the fall of 1976. They're pictured in front of the Student Union during its heyday as a gathering place, nearing the end of the Beloit Plan era. While the college had a year-round calendar, many students lived off campus and could avoid college rules about pets, so it was common to see dogs visiting campus.

Credit: Beloit College Archives

Members of the Beloit Ultimate Frisbee Family play on Karris Field on a fall afternoon in 2016. That's Beloit's iconic octagonal limestone water tower in the background. Completed in 1889, it once had a wooden top.

Credit: Beloit College Archives

Share what you remember

Have some details about what’s happening in these images? Or, do you have your own memory to share? Send details to belmag@beloit.edu.