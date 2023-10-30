October 30, 2023

Slavery in East Asia

By Don J. Wyatt’75
Cambridge University Press, 2023

Book cover of Slavery in East Asia by Don J. Wyatt'75. In his new book, Don Wyatt, distinguished professor of history at Middlebury College and Beloit trustee, explores slavery in premodern China, Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. Slavery in medieval East Asia shared with the West the commonplace assumption that nearly all humans were potential chattel, and could be owned, sold, or inherited.

Yet, slavery in medieval East Asia was also endowed with its own distinctive traits and traditions. Those differences contribute to a more nuanced understanding of slavery as the ubiquitous and openly practiced institution it once was, and the now-illicit and surreptitious practice it remains.

Share:

Also In This Issue

  • International students lead the Fall 2023 convocation parade, their country’s flag in hand.

    Class of 2027 hails from around the country and the globe

    more

  • Bringing an ancient Swiss tradition home to Wisconsin

    more

  • President Eric Boynton

    more
Magazine cover:

On The Cover

Eric Boynton, philosophy professor, innovative leader, and Beloit College’s 12th president, introduces bold colors to the president’s house as he gets to work building a bright future for the college.

This issue’s contributors

Contact Us

Note: All letters/comments intended for publication, whether in print or online posting, must include the writer’s full name.

Email: belmag@beloit.edu

Beloit College Office of Communications & Marketing
700 College Street, Beloit, WI 53511
Ph.: 608-363-2828

Alumni

Share your news with the community. Submit a class note.

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read our Web Privacy Policy for more information.

Got it! ×