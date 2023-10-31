The story of The Little Tree was typed on scrap paper in the early 1960s by Glenn Martin and his wife Bobbe and went missing until late 2022. The couple’s first book, with illustrations by Jean McMullen, is a fantasy story of an actual pine tree that wanted to join his felled friends to become a family’s Christmas tree.

Now long retired, Glenn volunteers at a local hospital playing piano two hours a day, four days a week. He wasn’t a music or English major. “Beloit encouraged me to stretch my imagination and abilities to do all kinds of things, including sculpture, painting, composing, and writing,” he says.