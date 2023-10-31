October 31, 2023

The Little Tree

By Glenn A. Martin’57 and Bobbe Martin
Self-published, 2023

Book cover for The Little Tree by Glenn A. Martin'57 and Bobbe Martin. The story of The Little Tree was typed on scrap paper in the early 1960s by Glenn Martin and his wife Bobbe and went missing until late 2022. The couple’s first book, with illustrations by Jean McMullen, is a fantasy story of an actual pine tree that wanted to join his felled friends to become a family’s Christmas tree.

Now long retired, Glenn volunteers at a local hospital playing piano two hours a day, four days a week. He wasn’t a music or English major. “Beloit encouraged me to stretch my imagination and abilities to do all kinds of things, including sculpture, painting, composing, and writing,” he says.

Magazine cover:

On The Cover

Eric Boynton, philosophy professor, innovative leader, and Beloit College’s 12th president, introduces bold colors to the president’s house as he gets to work building a bright future for the college.

