Fostering Bonds and Literacy

In Prof. Sylvia Lopez’s Intro to Latinx Studies (SPAN 270), a Community Connections course, students have the opportunity to volunteer with local organizations to connect with Beloit’s Latinx and Spanish-speaking members.

Rosa Solis’26 reads ¿De dónde eres? to three Todd Elementary students.One particular site that many students were drawn to is the Reading Buddies program at Todd Elementary, just a fifteen-minute walk from campus. Monday and Wednesday afternoons, Sylvia’s students read and are read to by second graders in the dual language program.

In addition to fostering a love of reading and developing their students’ reading comprehension and language skills, Beloit College students have opportunities to form bonds with young children who benefit from engaging with positive role models.