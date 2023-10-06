A Visit from the Governor

On October 5th, 2023, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visited Beloit College in support of the Impact Beloit project. He met with a group of future teachers and healthcare professionals to discuss the importance of having good educators and healthcare professionals within the community. His visit included a tour of the campus, where he had the opportunity to witness the renovation of the Morse Library. Additionally, he had insightful conversations with students enrolled in Tim Leslie’s Art of Leading: Influencing Change class. This visit inspired both students and faculty to keep working towards a better community.

By: Abhas Oli'26